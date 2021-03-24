First historic Mars helicopter flight 8 April: NASA

NASA will attempt to fly Ingenuity mini-helicopter, currently attached to the belly of Perseverance rover, on Mars on 8 April, for the first time on another planet.

However, before the 1.8 kg rotor craft attempts its first controlled flight, both it and its team back home must meet a series of daunting milestones.

"When NASA's Sojourner rover landed on Mars in 1997, it proved that roving the red planet was possible and completely redefined our approach to how we explore Mars. Similarly, we want to learn about the potential Ingenuity has for the future of science research," said Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters.

"Ingenuity is a technology demonstration that aims to be the first powered flight on another world and, if successful, could further expand our horizons and broaden the scope of what is possible with Mars exploration," Glaze said in a statement on Wednesday.