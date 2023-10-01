India's private space sector skyrockets

Prior to the 2020 opening up of the sector, "all Indian space activity was under the supervision of the ISRO space agency, which managed absolutely everything," said Isabelle Sourbes-Verger, an Indian space sector expert at France's National Scientific Research Centre.

The ISRO budget remains relatively modest at $1.9 billion in 2022, six times smaller than the Chinese space programme.

Despite its limited resources, India's space programme has made huge strides, culminating with the landing of a rover on the Moon's unexplored south pole in August.

The country also launched a probe towards the Sun at the start of this month and is preparing a three-day crewed mission into Earth's orbit next year.

Before the reform, private companies could only act as suppliers for the agency.

"It was no longer tenable because there is too much to do," Sourbes-Verger said.

India deepened its reform of the sector in April, unveiling a new space policy that limits the ISRO's work to research and development while promoting "greater private sector participation in the entire value chain of the Space Economy".

India says it accounts for two percent of the $386 billion global space economy, a share it hopes to increase to nine percent by 2030. The market is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2040.