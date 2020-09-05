Hand grip can detect people at high diabetes risk: Study

A study that measured the muscular hand grip strength of 776 men and women without a history of diabetes over a 20-year period has found that a simple test such as the strength of hand grip could be used as a quick, low-cost screening tool to help identify patients at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In the 779 study subjects, the risk of type 2 diabetes was reduced by around 50 per cent for every unit increase in hand grip strength value, said scientists at the universities of Bristol and Eastern Finland in a paper published in the journal Annals of Medicine.

Reduced muscular strength, which can be measured by hand grip strength, has consistently been linked to early death, cardiovascular disease and disability.