Physical activity can prevent cancer recurrence in patients: Study

An observational study has found that physical activity can prevent, and not just delay, cancer recurrence in patients previously treated for colon cancer. The study was published in the journal, 'British Journal of Sports Medicine'.

"In this observational study of patients with stage III colon cancer, postoperative physical activity is associated with improved disease-free survival by lowering the recurrence rate within the first year of treatment, which translates into an overall survival benefit," the researchers said.

These findings could have an impact on clinical practice in the future by refining the understanding of how physical activity improves cancer survivorship in a manner relevant to tumour biology and cancer care delivery. This study may be particularly relevant to patients who seek to understand the optimal time to begin physical activity to reduce their cancer recurrence risk.