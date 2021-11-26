Indian astronomers discover a new exoplanet and rare stars hotter than Sun

Indian astronomers have added another feather to their cap as they have recently made two new discoveries -- an exoplanet 1.4x the size of Jupiter and a rare class of radio stars hotter than the Sun.

The first discovery was made by a team from Ahembdabad’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) recently. The team discovered an exoplanet 1.4 times the size of Jupiter, orbiting an ageing star that is 1.5 times that of our Sun and located 725 light-years away.

The new exoplanet, dubbed TOI 1789b, was discovered by Professor Abhijit Chakraborty and his team using the Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search (PARAS) optical fibre-fed spectrograph--the first of its kind in India--on the 1.2-metre Telescope of PRL at its Mt Abu Observatory.