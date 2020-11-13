Indian version of PUBG mobile game to be launched after China-focused ban

PUBG Corp, a subsidiary of a South Korean company, said on Thursday it will launch a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game in India after the previous incarnation from a Chinese publisher fell foul of national-security rules.

Millions of people spent hours at a time playing PUBG mobile in India, the app’s biggest market by users which according to analytics firm SensorTower, accounts for 29 per cent of its total downloads.

The announcement of the new game, PUBG Mobile India, came two months after New Delhi banned 118 Chinese-origin mobile apps following a months-long border standoff between the nuclear-armed rivals.