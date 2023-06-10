Study estimates 11 per cent of Indian population is diabetic

Some 11 per cent of Indians are diabetic, a government study found, adding that diabetes, hypertension and obesity are much more common in India than previously estimated.

The study of more than 113,000 people also found that around 15 per cent of Indians were pre-diabetic and around 35 per cent have hypertension. It was conducted between October 2008 and December 2020 across 31 Indian states and territories.