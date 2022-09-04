Increased exercise may lower the risk of heart failure: Research

According to a new research published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation, engaging in moderate or vigorous physical activity may reduce the risk of developing heart failure. This finding comes from a six-year analysis of more than 94,000 adults in the UK Biobank who had no history of heart failure at enrollment.

It's one of the first studies to estimate the risk of heart failure using objectively measured activity levels. Performing 150-300 minutes of moderate exercise or 75-150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week may reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to earlier research findings. Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition that causes fatigue and breathing difficulties when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood and oxygen.