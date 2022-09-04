Increased exercise may lower the risk of heart failure: Research

According to the American Heart Association, more than 6 million adults in the country suffer from heart failure, and more than 86,000 Americans passed away from the condition in 2019. Adults should exercise for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity each week, according to the Association.
Frederick K Ho, PhD, a lecturer in public health at the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland, and a co-lead author of the study said that there are numerous ways that regular physical activity may lower the risk of developing heart failure. For instance, exercise lowers the risk of developing heart failure by preventing weight gain and the related cardiometabolic conditions high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise may also help to strengthen the heart muscle, preventing the onset of heart failure.
In the UK Biobank, a sizable research database in the United Kingdom that enrolled and collected health information on 500,000 adults who received care through the National Health Service, the researchers examined the health records of 94,739 adults aged 37 to 73. Scotland, England, and Wales residents who participated in the UK Biobank were added to the database between 2006 and 2010.
Between 2013 and 2015, data for this study was gathered. Through the email address they had given to the UK Biobank, a subset of 94,739 participants was randomly invited to sign up for the study during that time period. Participants were 96.6 per cent white adults with an average age of 56 at enrollment, and 57 per cent of them were female.
Each participant was invited, enrolled, and analysed before receiving a heart failure or heart attack diagnosis. For seven days straight, 24 hours a day, each participant wore a wrist accelerometer to track their level of physical activity. Following enrollment, information was gathered using hospital and death records that were linked.
The analysis revealed that, compared to participants who engaged in little to no moderate or vigorous physical activity, adults who completed 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity in a week had a 63 per cent lower risk of heart failure, and those who completed 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity in a week were estimated to have a 66 per cent lower risk. These findings were made over the course of a median follow-up of 6.1 years following the physical activity measurement.
Age, sex, ethnicity, education, socioeconomic status, smoking, alcohol consumption, and dietary factors were all taken into account when estimating risk reductions.
These results suggest that every physical action matters. A leisurely 10-minute walk is preferable to inactivity and sitting. Additionally, Ho advised trying to walk a little bit faster to increase the intensity and potential health benefits of exercise.
According to Ho, the study's findings imply that exercising more than what the American Heart Association currently advises for moderate activity may offer greater protection against heart failure. He said, "We discovered that moderate physical activity has the potential to increase cardiovascular risk benefits up to 500 minutes/week, as appropriate for each individual.