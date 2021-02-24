Microsoft CEO for global rules on data safety, privacy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said he hopes for global rules on the safety and privacy of data that would make sure that tech products and services are safe to use.

He said he was looking forward to a world where there will be rules and regulations for privacy and data safety like food safety laws and drug safety laws.

“One thing I hope for is that we don’t fragment, that we are able to, whether it’s on privacy or data safety, bring together a set of global rules that will allow all of us to both comply and make sure that what we build is safe to use,” he said in a virtual interactive session with India’s state of Telangana’s information technology and industry minister KT Rama Rao during Bio Asia 2021.