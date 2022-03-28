New model explores how geographic features influence evolutionary outcomes

Researchers at St. Louis University have recently developed a new method to measure the extent to which regional geographic features including barriers between regions, like mountains or water affect local rates of speciation, extinction and dispersal for species.

The research was published in the journal, ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’.

As a research case, distances over water have a much greater effect on limiting movement than distances over land, the scientists discovered. They tested their model with neotropical anole lizards and found that distances over water have three times the effect of equivalent distances over land.