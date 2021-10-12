Ocean life helps produce clouds, but existing clouds keep new ones at bay

A new research led by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration, and others significantly alter the prevailing understanding of how marine life influences clouds and may change the way scientists predict how cloud formation responds to changes in the oceans.

With collaborators from 13 other institutions, Gordon Novak, a graduate student at UW-Madison, constructed the analysis that was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Stand on the ocean's shore and take a big whiff of the salt spray and you will smell the unmistakably pungent scent of the sea. That ripe, almost rotting smell? That's sulphur.