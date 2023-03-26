Scientists offer 'non-alien explanation' for interstellar visitor

When the first object ever known to have visited the Earth's Solar System from outer space zoomed past in 2017, it was so strange that at least one leading astronomer was convinced it was an alien vessel.

But researchers said Wednesday that they had come up with a simple and "compelling non-alien explanation" for the interstellar interloper's bizarre behaviour -- though not everyone was convinced.

The object christened 'Oumuamua -- "scout" in Hawaiian -- baffled scientists as soon as it was spotted by an observatory in Hawaii six years ago.

Astronomers had long been searching for comet-like objects entering the Solar System from the vastness of interstellar space, but had never before observed one.

But 'Oumuamua did not much resemble the comets that normally travel in from the edges of the Solar System.