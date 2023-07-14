India readies takeoff for mission to land spacecraft on moon's south pole

India's space agency made final preparations on Friday for the launch of a rocket that will attempt to land a robotic rover on the moon's south pole, a first in space exploration.

India would join a group of three other countries that have managed a controlled lunar landing, including the United States, the former Soviet Union and China, if the mission succeeds.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would also be the first to land at the lunar south pole, an area of special interest for space agencies and private space companies because of the presence of water ice that could support a future space station.