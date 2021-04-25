Recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon brings new crew to ISS

A recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station early Saturday, the third time Elon Musk’s company has safely delivered humans to the orbital outpost.

The spacecraft named Endeavour, piloting herself autonomously, locked on to a docking port at 5:08am Eastern time (0908 GMT), some 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the south Indian Ocean.

Two hours after the process was completed, Endeavour’s quartet posed for photos with the last crew of four sent by SpaceX, and three Russian cosmonauts -- making the ISS unusually crowded with 11 people in total.

It was the first SpaceX mission involving a European, astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France, who hailed the spirit of international cooperation.