Study explores extended space flight effect on astronauts’ brains

According to new research from Oregon Health and Science University and scientists across the country long-duration space flight alters fluid-filled spaces along veins and arteries in the brain.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

“These findings have important implications as we continue space exploration,” said senior author Juan Piantino, M.D., assistant professor of paediatrics (neurology) in the OHSU School of Medicine. “It also forces you to think about some basic fundamental questions of science and how life evolved here on Earth.”