Study finds obesity damages skeletal muscle metabolism

When it comes to obese patients it has been noticed that they have lower metabolism and endurance of skeletal muscle.

A research team led by Chi Bun Chan, assistant professor from School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, the University of Hong Kong has explained how obesity jeopardizes the functions of skeletal muscle and provided a potential treatment against the disease.

The study has been published in the 'Autophagy Journal'.

Obesity is a metabolic disorder with increasing prevalence in modern society. Since the 1970s, the global number of obese people has trebled and reached 650 million (13 per cent of the total global population) in 2016.