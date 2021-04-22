‘Women’s participation in ICT must be increased’

Girls must be encouraged at a school level to develop interest in technology in order to develop the country’s ICT sector as a whole. Gender discrimination must be decreased in this profession by training in entrepreneurship, incentives and other means, through government and private sector collaboration.

These observations were made today, Thursday, at a virtual roundtable held on the occasion ‘International Girls in ICT Day’.

The speakers said families and educational institutions must encourage girls to take up studies in technology, rather than saying that such subjects were “too difficult for girls.”

This day is observed internationally on the fourth Thursday of every April in order to increase girl’s participation in this rapidly growing sector and to encourage them to take ICT up as a profession.

The discussion, ‘Accelerating Digital Inclusion for Girls and Women,’ was jointly organised by Plan International Bangladesh and the Access to Information (a2i) Programme, with support from Grameenphone. Prothom Alo and Kishor Alo were media partners for the event.