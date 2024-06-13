Frost discovered on top of giant Mars volcanoes

Early morning frost has been detected on the peaks of massive volcanoes on Mars, an unexpected discovery about the dispersal of water on Mars that could one day prove essential for human exploration, scientists said.

The early morning frost was spotted in images taken by the European Space Agency's Trace Gas Orbiter, according to a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday.

The immense volcanoes are in the Tharsis plateau, an elevated region nearly 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) wide near the Martian equator.

The volcanoes have been extinct for millions of years. Among them is the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, which is almost three times taller than Mount Everest. The discovery came by chance -- no one expected to find frost in this region.