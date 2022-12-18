'Serious concerns' despite reinstatement of journalist Twitter accounts: UN

Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the European Union and United Nations after suspending the accounts of more than half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, who he accused of endangering his family.

But he suddenly announced late Friday that the accounts would be reinstated. "The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted.

Turk voiced concern at the way the determinations were reached, calling on Musk to "commit to making decisions based on publicly available policies that respect rights, including free speech. Nothing less."