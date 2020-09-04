Over 1.25 billion people visiting Facebook Watch every month

Since its launch in 2018, Facebook Watch which is an on-demand service to discover videos across the social network is witnessing more than 1.25 billion people discover and share videos from millions of creators and publishers.

However, the last few months have been tough for many creators and businesses owing to the pandemic.

“To help our partners, we are continuing to build new tools so they can diversify their revenue and expand their presence on Facebook,” Paresh Rajwat, Head of Video Products, said in a blog post on Thursday.

With growing demand to connect around music on Facebook, the company has introduced music videos in Watch to everyone in the US, India and Thailand.