Russia to restrict Facebook access for 'censoring' its media

Moscow said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media, announcing the measure a day after Russia invaded Ukraine and the latest in a series of steps against US social media giants.

Moscow has also increased pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports that contain what it describes as "false information" regarding its military operation in Ukraine, where Russian missiles were pounding Kyiv and families cowered in shelters.

The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform - RIA news agency, the defence ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.