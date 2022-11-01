Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk said on Monday he will serve as chief executive of Twitter, the social media company he just bought for USD 44 billion, a move that Wall Street analysts have said could stretch the billionaire thin.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, fired Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top company officials last week.

Tesla's stock has lost a third of its value since Musk made an offer to buy Twitter in April, compared with a 12 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX in the same period.