Why Indians are making a beeline to join Telegram, not Signal

Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don’t need to reveal their phone number to strangers, according to a new survey.

Telegram which has crossed 600 million users globally scores over Signal in terms of awareness (55 per cent) and actual usage (39 per cent).

Over the past one year, 37 per cent of users in India have actually used Telegram, compared to a mere 10 per cent for Signal, a rather nascent messaging app that is enjoying a spike in downloads in recent days, according to the survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“As WhatsApp eventually moves into a much closer integration with the Facebook ecosystem from hereon, it risks an erosion in brand trust and brand loyalty both key determinants for enduring competitive market advantage,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.