Samsung unveils fantastic cashback offers on popular devices 

Samsung Bangladesh recently announced discounts on three popular devices: Galaxy A04s, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy F13. These devices provide excellent user experience, outstanding cameras, and cinematic displays.

The discount period has already begun and will last until stocks last, a press release reads.

Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The large display offers clear and crisp content for those who like to enjoy cinematic experience on their smartphones. The device features a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Galaxy F13 sports a 50MP triple rear camera to capture the finest details, while the ultra-wide 5MP camera shoots pictures with a 123-degree field of view. The depth 2MP camera also helps users to shoot outstanding portrait shots. The selfie camera features an 8MP lens.