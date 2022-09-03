Serena bows out with US Open defeat

Serena Williams’ dreams of a fairytale finish to her glittering career were dashed on Friday as the tennis icon was sent crashing out of the US Open by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 40-year-old Williams -- who last month signalled she planned to retire after the Open -- was ousted 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 by Tomljanovic in a gruelling 3-hour 5-minute battle.

Williams, a sporting and cultural icon who amassed 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her 27-year professional career, poured everything into one last stand in front of a ferociously partisan crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.