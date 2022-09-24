Sadman Saqib wins BSPA’s sports journalist of the year award

Rahenur Islam, senior sub editor of Kaler Kantha, was the first runner-up in this category while Arafat Zobaer, senior reporter of Dhaka Post, was the second runner-up.
State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel handed over the prizes to the winners as chief guest while Max Group’s chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir was the special guest at the event.
Under the patronisation of Max Group, BSPA has organised this event to recognise journalists for the seventh time in a row. This time awards were given in eight categories.
Channel 24’s Sadman Saqib won the Bodi-uz-Zaman trophy in the exclusive report category. The first runner-up award in this category went to Samiur Rahman, senior reporter of Business Post, while Rahenur Islam of Daily Kaler Kantha was given the runner-up award.
Sadman Saqib won the Abdul Hamid Trophy for series report. The first runner-up award was given to Dhaka Post’s senior reporter Arafat Zubayer while the second runner-up award went to freelancer Tofail Ahmed.
This time, separate awards were given to print-online and electronic media in interview and feature category. Rahenur Islam won the Ataul Haque Mallick trophy in the print and online category of interview.
Prothom Alo’s sports in-charge Tarek Mahmood was the first runner-up in this category while Dhaka Post’s senior reporter Arafat Zubayer, was given the second runner-up award.
Channel 24's Sadman Saqib won the Ataul Haque Mollick Trophy in the electronic media interview category. Broadcast Journalist Faisal Titumir of BBC Bangla was the first runner-up in this category and NTV’s special correspondent Barshan Kabir was given the second runner-up award.
Prothom Alo did a clean sweep in the print and online in the feature/documentary category, with special correspondent Masud Alam winning the Ranjit Biswas trophy Bodiuzzaman Milon and Rasedul Islam received the runners-up and second runners-up trophy.
Machranga TV’s staff reporter Faria Afsana Kanta won the Ranjit Biswas Trophy award in the electronic media feature/documentary category. Channel 24's senior reporter AKM Faizul Islam was named as the first runners-up while the second runner-up’s award went to ATN Bangla’s senior reporter SM Ashraful Alam.
New Age's staff photojournalist Sourav Lashkar won the Badrul Huda Trophy in the sports photography category. The first runner-up award went to Prothom Alo’s special photojournalist Shamsul Hoque, Kaler Kantha’s special Photojournalist Meer Farid got the second runner-up award.
On the occasion of the World Sports Journalist Day, three sports writers and senior sports journalists -- Sarwar Hossain, Kamrun Nahar Dana and M Mohiuddin Palash -- were honoured at the event, which was presided by BSPA president Sanat Babla.
BSPA general secretary Samon Hossain, BSPA’s former presidents Dulal Mahmud, Hasan Ullah Khan Rana and Mustafa Mamun, were among others also present on the occasion.
The state minister for youth and sports extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners.
The state minister also thanked the BSPA for arranging such a beautiful programme.
Those who earlier won the Tawfiq Aziz Khan Trophy are Azad Mazumder (2015), Riyasad Azim (2016), Noman Mohammad (2017), Tarek Mahmood (2018), Mohammad Sekander Ali (2019) and Masud Alam (2020).