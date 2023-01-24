‘Different’ Tsitsipas powers into Australian Open semi-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was “a different player” from the past after blasting into a fourth Australian Open semi-final and a showdown with Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The Greek third seed proved too powerful for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka on Rod Laver Arena, storming home 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 as he zeroes in on a maiden major title.

He will face the Russian 18th seed Khachanov for a place in his first Melbourne Park final, having crashed in the semis three times previously, including in the past two years.

Russia’s Khachanov booked his place when American Sebastian Korda retired hurt with a wrist injury while trailing 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 3-0.