Algerian Nourine suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli

The International Judo Federation suspended on Saturday an Algerian judoka and his coach for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics before his event started, after the draw set him on course for a match against an Israeli.

Fethi Nourine and his coach Amar Benikhlef gave individual statements to the media announcing their withdrawal from the competition to avoid meeting an Israeli athlete during the event, the IJF said in a statement.

Nourine's withdrawal was "in total opposition to the philosophy of the International Judo Federation", it said.