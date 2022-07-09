Another year, another new champion as Jabeur and Rybakina face-off

When Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina meet in Saturday's Wimbledon final it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women's champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club.

The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women's game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the 'same old, same old' of the men's game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.

Since 2003, only four men -- Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- have lifted the Challenge Cup.

While the Big Four of men's tennis have become accustomed to setting records pretty much every time they step on court, Saturday's women's final will be no less momentous no matter who wins out of Jabeur and Kazakh Rybakina.