A ten-member Bangladesh archery team will leave for France on Sunday evening to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 scheduled to be held from 21 to 26 June in Paris, the capital of France, reports BSS.

The ten members of Bangladesh archery team include four male archers, three female archers, a team manager, a sponsor representative and a trainer.

The Bangladesh archery team will compete in recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve women's singles, recurve women's team event and recurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup.