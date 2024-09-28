Budapest weather helped me play well: Rani Hamid

It felt great. Everyone learnt about me after Susan published the post. Actually, Susan likes me a lot. When I went to play in London towards the beginning of the 80s, she had also come there with her mother. She was 14 or 15 years-old back then and I was 33. Though she was young, she looked quite matured. Back in those days, her mother used to say how the prominent male GMs want to dominate her.

Basically it’s the same story going around everywhere. She played well that time leaving prominent chess champions behind. Once in an Olympiad I saw her sister, Judit Polgar playing on board 1 in the open category. Major chess players were observing her game standing in a row at the back. I felt both surprised and delighted at that. I just saw proof of the fact that anything can be achieved through determination.