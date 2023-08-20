Imranur bows out of World Athletics Championship

Bangladeshi sprinter Imranur Rahman started well in the World Athletics Championship which is taking place in Budapest, Hungary but in the end, he couldn’t make it to the semifinal.

Bangladesh’s fastest man emerged first in the preliminary round in the 100-metre event with a timing of 10.50 seconds.

But on Sunday 12:20am Bangladesh Standard Time, Imranur finished seventh out of eight in the heat and was eliminated from the competition. He took 10.41 seconds in the heat to complete the 100m race.