Asia Cup
Bangladesh face Afghanistan in ‘do or die’ match
Bangladesh are keen to bring their Asia Cup back on track as they take on Afghanistan in a 'do or die' contest at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today, Tuesday.
The match starts at 8.30 pm (Bangladesh Time). T Sports and Nagorik TV will telecast the match live from the stadium.
Bangladesh won their first group match against Hong Kong by seven wickets but suffered a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous game.
Two teams from this group will move to the next round. Since it's Bangladesh's last group fixture, they must win this game to give them any kind of chance to move to the next round, termed as Super 4.
Afghanistan so far played just against Hong Kong and won that with ease by 94 runs.
Even if Afghanistan taste defeat to Bangladesh, they would get Sri Lanka in the last match to give them a shot to the Super 4.
An Afghanistan victory against Bangladesh, however, will make themselves and Sri Lanka to the Super 4 straightway.
Standing on that equation, Bangladesh captain Liton Das vowed to make a strong comeback, saying that they will leave no stone unturned to win that game.
"We are aware that it's a do or die (against Afghanistan). We'll try to comeback strongly," Liton said ahead of the game.
Bangladesh's middle order batter Jaker Ali Anik echoed Liton's voice, saying that one defeat won't make them mentally down as they came here to win the Asia Cup trophy.
"We have the mindset to win every match that we play in any place of the World. We will bring that approach in the next match too. There is no other way. We are not here to play matches only, we are here to become champions," Jaker said.
But Bangladesh's T20 record against Afghanistan wasn't something to draw inspiration. The two teams met 12 times in this format with Afghanistan winning seven, losing five.
In Asia Cup, the two teams played five times against each other and Afghanistan had the upper-hand with three wins and two defeats.
In T20 version of Asia Cup, the two side met only once in 2022 and Afghanistan won that match by seven wickets.
Generally Afghanistan are considered as good side in T20 format always but Bangladesh refused to give up the hopes.
"There's no point of giving up the hopes. We will play to win the match," Jaker said, citing them as much improved side in this format now.
Bangladesh won the past the three series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands before coming to Asia Cup. Jaker believes they are better side when the stake is high.
Bangladesh left out fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the last match as strategic move. He may come back in what turned out to be Bangladesh's 'must win' game.
Bangladesh squad: Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saifuddin.
Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.