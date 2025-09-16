Bangladesh face Afghanistan in ‘do or die’ match

Bangladesh are keen to bring their Asia Cup back on track as they take on Afghanistan in a 'do or die' contest at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today, Tuesday.

The match starts at 8.30 pm (Bangladesh Time). T Sports and Nagorik TV will telecast the match live from the stadium.

Bangladesh won their first group match against Hong Kong by seven wickets but suffered a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous game.

Two teams from this group will move to the next round. Since it's Bangladesh's last group fixture, they must win this game to give them any kind of chance to move to the next round, termed as Super 4.