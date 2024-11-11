Injured Najmul to miss series decider against Afghanistan
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the series decider against Afghanistan due to groin injury.
The match that decides the series tied 1-1 will start at 4:00 pm today at Sharjah cricket stadium.
Captain Najmul played a vital knock of 76 off 119 balls and became man of the match in the second ODI. Bangladesh tied the series beating Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI after losing by 92 runs in the first match.
Najmul was injured during the second match and remained absent during fielding.
Mehedi Hasan Miraz will lead the team today in absence of Najmul.
Team sources said Najmul is likely to miss the first Test in the upcoming West Indies series that begins on 22 November.
Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was also ruled out of the series due to a finger injury after the first match. Mushfiqur will also miss the Test series against West Indies.