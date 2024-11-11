Injured Najmul to miss series decider against Afghanistan

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the series decider against Afghanistan due to groin injury.

The match that decides the series tied 1-1 will start at 4:00 pm today at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Captain Najmul played a vital knock of 76 off 119 balls and became man of the match in the second ODI. Bangladesh tied the series beating Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI after losing by 92 runs in the first match.