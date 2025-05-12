Suspicion of spot-fixing in 140 incidents of five BPLs

In the last five editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), there have been approximately 140 incidents that have raised suspicions of spot-fixing.

36 such suspicious events were reported this season alone. More than 60 local and foreign players have come under suspicion—some even facing allegations more than once.

This brief set of numbers paints a grim picture of how deeply spot-fixing has taken root in the Bangladesh’s only franchise T20 tournament.

The scale of corruption can also be measured in monetary terms. Though betting is illegal in Bangladesh, it remains legal in many other countries.

Betting websites regularly list BPL matches and even promote them with BPL logos in advance. According to sources, in legal international betting markets, around USD 5–6 million is wagered per BPL match. In illegal markets, the figure can be 9–10 times higher—bringing the total to nearly USD 50–60 million per match.