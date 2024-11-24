Jaiswal slams majestic 161 but Australia fight back

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic 161 but Australia took four wickets in the middle session to give themselves a sliver of hope in the first Test at Perth on Sunday.

At tea on day three the visitors were 359-5, a commanding 405-run lead as they eye victory and a psychological advantage in the five-Test series.

Virat Kohli was not-out 40 and Washington Sundar on 14.

Jaiswal, who grew up homeless in the slums of Mumbai selling snacks on the streets to survive, was the hero, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in a mature 297-ball stay.