Battling Smith leads Australia to 104-3 against India

Steve Smith battled through much of the morning session to help Australia to 104-3 after India struck early on the second day of the third Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday, the match remained evenly poised at the first break on day two.

Smith was not-out 25 off 68 balls, with a far more fluid Travis Head alongside him on 20 from just 35 deliveries.