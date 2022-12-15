Kuldeep, Siraj put India on top in Chattogram test

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball sharing seven Bangladesh wickets between them to put India in the box seat in the opening test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Kuldeep's career-best 40 had already helped India post 404 in their first innings after resuming day two on 278-6.

When they returned, Siraj (3-14) wrecked Bangladesh's top order before Kuldeep (4-33) joined the party to leave the home side reeling at 133-8 at stumps, still 271 behind.