Australia Champions, India bow down to Head

The television graphic showed fire was sparkling when a Travis Head shot yielded a six from a pull shot. Obviously the graphics were made up but in reality the effect of Head was perhaps even greater. He not only made himself a legend by playing one of the best innings in a World Cup final but also holding a mesmarising catch to help his side win the championship for the sixth time.

India, who won 10 out of 10 games in the tournament before the final, were overwhelming favourites in front of a 1,30,000 home crowd in Ahmedabad but Head not only compelled them to bow down but all their sparks were dumped. Australia won comprehensively by six wickets.