West Indies bowl out USA for 128

West Indies bowled out the USA for 128 in the clash of the T20 World Cup co-hosts on Friday putting themselves in a strong position in the Super Eight contest.

Rovman Powell, the West Indies captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first at Kensington Oval against the associate nation, a surprise presence in the last eight.

The USA suffered an early blow, in the second over, when opener Steven Taylor's late chop from a wide Andre Russell delivery was snapped up by Roston Chase at point.

But Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar made the most of the powerplay, putting on a 48-run partnership before Kumar's ill-advised attempt to reverse sweep Gudakesh Motie resulted in a plumb lbw.

The USA's Barbados-raised captain Aaron Jones came in and smashed Alzarri Joseph for a huge six but Gous tried to emulate him and was caught by Shai Hope at long-on.