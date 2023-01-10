Kohli ton powers India to big ODI win over Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant attacking century to set up a convincing 67-run win for India in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Kohli hammered 113 off 87 balls to drive India to 373-7 after they were invited to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Guwahati.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (83) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (70) put on 143 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total.