Hathurusingha wants his batters to have ‘clear mind’

Bangladesh national cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Saturday said he wants his batsmen to always step into the crease with a clear mind no matter the situation of the match.

The Tigers completed a three-day training camp in Sylhet ahead of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland in England starting on 9 May.

Hathurusingha spoke to the media in a press conference on Saturday to talk about the training camp and the upcoming series.