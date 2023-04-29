Hathurusingha wants his batters to have ‘clear mind’

Bangladesh national cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Saturday said he wants his batsmen to always step into the crease with a clear mind no matter the situation of the match.
The Tigers completed a three-day training camp in Sylhet ahead of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland in England starting on 9 May.
Hathurusingha spoke to the media in a press conference on Saturday to talk about the training camp and the upcoming series.
The Sri Lankan said that the batters had situation specific training sessions in the camp to prepare them for their specific role in the side.
“Wherever they bat, they need to replicate (their training). So, if you’re an opener you are batting in the first 10 overs, then how you want to start in the first 10 overs and how you can maximise the field restrictions,” Hathurusingh said.
“If you’re batting in the middle then you’re coming in different scenarios. Like sometimes four out, sometimes five out. So, it’s important how you want to start,” he added.
Hathurusingha said that role specific training will help the batters start their innings with a clear head as otherwise they could get overwhelmed by the match situation.
“If you don’t practice that the way you want to start, once you go into the middle then you get sucked into the situation, which we don’t want. We want them to have a clear mind always regardless of the situation.“