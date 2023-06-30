Starc strikes as England collapse in 2nd Ashes Test

Recalled paceman Mitchell Starc led Australia's charge as England collapsed to 325 all out in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday.

The home side, who had resumed on 278-4, added 47 runs in 15.2 overs as the wickets tumbled, with Australia 91 runs ahead after making 416 in a first innings featuring Steve Smith's 110.

Starc, the only change to the Australia side that won the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston last week, took 3-88 in 17 overs.

Several batsmen, including opener Ben Duckett, who was out for 98, fell into a blatant hooking trap late on Thursday.

And England suffered a further setback off just the second ball of Friday's play when captain Ben Stokes fell for his overnight 17.