'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule

"You can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. We had a test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time - that was a bit silly."

Stokes, who took over as England's test captain in April, has battled injuries in recent times and also took a break from the game last year to focus on his mental well-being.

"I just feel like there is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. It is a lot harder than it used to be," said the England talisman.

"I look back to when I used to do all three and it didn't feel like it was as jam-packed and all that."