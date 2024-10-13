Sports adviser doesn’t see obstructions in Shakib’s leaving the country

Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain does not see any legal bar in Shakib Al Hasan’s coming and going out of the country later.

While addressing a media conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Sunday, he clearly stated, “There should not be any bar for (Shakib’s) entering or leaving the country.”

If everything goes well, the first game against visiting South Africa, to be started on 21 October, will be the farewell match of Shakib Al Hasan in Test cricket. The all-rounder made the announcement in a pre-match press conference in India’s Kanpur.