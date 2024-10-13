Sports adviser doesn’t see obstructions in Shakib’s leaving the country
Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain does not see any legal bar in Shakib Al Hasan’s coming and going out of the country later.
While addressing a media conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Sunday, he clearly stated, “There should not be any bar for (Shakib’s) entering or leaving the country.”
If everything goes well, the first game against visiting South Africa, to be started on 21 October, will be the farewell match of Shakib Al Hasan in Test cricket. The all-rounder made the announcement in a pre-match press conference in India’s Kanpur.
Since then there has been discussion, whether murder accused Shakib would face legal issues if he returns home? And, even if he returns home, would he be able to leave the country safely?
Though the issue has been clarified from different levels of the government, people’s curiosity over the matter does not seem to die down.
This is why, youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain had to speak about the matter once again while visiting the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.
“As a cricketer, he will play and he is a citizen of Bangladesh. I don’t see any hindrance in his arrival here,” he said.
The adviser further said, “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure every citizen’s security. Ensuring the security of the cricket team is also of the state. We will do that.”
