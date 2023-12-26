South African paceman Burger rattles India on debut

South Africa claimed three early wickets but missed what could prove to be two crucial chances on the first morning of the first Test against India in Centurion on Tuesday.

India were 91 for three at lunch after being put in to bat with Nandre Burger making an immediate impact on his Test debut, taking two for 23.

Virat Kohli (33 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (31 not out) put on an unbeaten 67 for the fourth wicket after the tourists had been left reeling at 24 for three.

Both could have been dismissed on four.

Iyer was dropped by Marco Jansen when he slashed Kagiso Rabada to backward point.