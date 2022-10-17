Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies

George Munsey's unbeaten half-century and some inspired bowling helped Scotland thrash two-time Twenty20 World Cup champions West Indies by 42 runs in another big upset on Monday.

The shock result comes a day after Namibia hammered Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Australia.

Munsey's 53-ball 66 laced with nine boundaries steered Scotland to 160-5 after being put in to bat first in the opening-round match in Hobart.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt led the bowling charge to bundle out West Indies, winners of the title in 2012 and 2016, for 118 in 18.3 overs.

Minnows Scotland are on course for a second straight Super 12 place after achieving the feat last year.

Munsey, a left-handed batsman, and Michael Jones got Scotland off to a flier as they raced to 52 in 5.3 overs when rain interrupted play.