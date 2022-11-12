India thrashing ‘counts for nothing’ in final: Buttler

Skipper Jos Buttler says the emphatic way England crushed India to reach Sunday’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup final “doesn’t count for anything” as they bid to become champions in both white-ball formats.

India were humbled by 10 wickets in the semi-finals with Buttler’s composed 80 and Alex Hales’s blistering 86 setting up a blockbuster showdown with Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

The England opener said Saturday there was “a huge amount of excitement” for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), although it could be affected by rain. A reserve day has been set aside on Monday, but the forecast is equally gloomy.