England’s Wood struggling to be fit for Pakistan final

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood told the BBC.

“I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game -- I don’t know if I’ll be able to.

“The team did really well last game -- if the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else.”