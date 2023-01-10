Shakib, Nurul, Anamul fined for misconduct

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan, opener Anamul Haque and Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan were fined 15 per cent of their match fees each for their misconduct during their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shakib and Nurul were fined for their part in the drama over who will take first strike for Barishal during their chase and which bowler would open the attack for Rangpur.

Anamul, on the other hand, was penalised for arguing with the on-field umpire after the third umpire upheld the original lbw decision taken against him, which he believed was wrong.